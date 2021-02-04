Fears for the future of the city centre as big businesses shut up shop

Many Dundonians have expressed fears the city centre may never look the same, as major retailers continue to cut local branches.
In a hammer-blow for Dundee, retail giants Zara and Debenhams both announced the closure of their city branches, with Topman set to follow suit after its parent company was purchased by online-only retailer Asos.
While the closures are mainly being pinned on the financial impact of lockdown, there have been concerns for years about the future of bricks-and-mortar stores due to the rising popularity of online shopping – a practice which rapidly accelerated during the pandemic.
