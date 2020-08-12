Dundee United fans’ group warns jobs could be lost nationwide if Scottish football shuts down

A director of a leading Dundee United fans’ group has aired fears over another coronavirus shutdown in Scottish football – and warned it could lead to staff losing their jobs at clubs across the country.

ArabTrust associate director Stuart Campbell slammed the “irresponsible” actions of players at Aberdeen and Celtic, who have flouted coronavirus lockdown measures over the past week.

Two Dons players were diagnosed with coronavirus, while another six had to self-isolate after they spent time in a Granite City pub linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases.

Then on Tuesday, it was revealed Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli had ignored rules set out by his own club and flew to Spain without informing his bosses before playing in a game against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

It has led to both clubs’ fixtures being cancelled for the next week, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issuing a “yellow card” to Scottish football and warning the next rule breach could see it shutdown.

Mr Campbell, who is a spokesman for the ArabTrust, says players must take more responsibility for their actions.

He said: “It is irresponsible that these people are flouting the rules because ultimately they are risking more than just their own positions.

“The Aberdeen players and the Celtic player that are involved, it isn’t just their own situations they’re affecting – it is people’s livelihoods too.

“This is much bigger than just being able to play a game of football. It is far, far more in-depth if we can’t play football because if the games don’t go ahead, clubs can’t function and that then affects those who work there.

“We have obviously done a lot to get through the difficult times and so the last thing we need is for it to be all paused again and not know when it can start up.

“It gives the people in charge the opportunity to dig their heels in and say we gave you a chance and you didn’t take it.

“We need to be sensible, what we are all aiming for is to get fans back into the grounds but if we can’t get the football clubs or players to behave then we have absolutely no chance of that.”