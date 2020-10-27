Fears for Dundee pubs as city edges towards tier three lockdown

Moving Dundee into tier three restrictions could be the “final nail in the coffin” for many pubs, according to an industry representative.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Dundee could face tougher coronavirus restrictions when a new five-tier system comes into effect on Monday next week.

A leaked letter from the Scottish Government to COSLA chief executive Sally Loudon suggested Dundee could be placed into a tier three lockdown, which would include hospitality businesses being completely banned from selling alcohol.

David Glass, owner of Doc Ferry’s and president of Dundee Licensed Trade Association, said: “We are no further forward than we were in April, through nobody’s fault

“There’s got to be an awful lot of pubs who will now find it touch and go, even with funding in place.”

Mr Glass said he felt pubs had been unfairly penalised by restrictions which he believed had driven drinking “underground”.

He added: “I think this could be the final nail in the coffin for many people. We don’t know what to do next. Normally in a downturn, you change strategy to deal with it, but we’re left at the beck and call of government briefings on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

“It’s hard to avoid feeling that the hospitality industry has been left high and dry.”

At Nicola Sturgeon’s briefing yesterday, she voiced concerns after 60 people tested positive for the virus in the NHS Tayside area in the previous 24 hours.

She said: “Dundee is an area that we are looking closely at.

“As we allocate parts of the country to levels it is quite likely too that significant parts of the central belt might stay in broadly the level they are currently in just now for a further period, but Dundee would be one of the areas where there is question at the moment about whether it needs to go up a level.

“No decision has been taken there but it is one part of the country we are looking at closely.”

Many punters who braved the rain on Monday afternoon to have a pint in Dundee said they would be supportive of further restrictions.

Tom Maxfield, who was at the Trades House, said: “I feel sorry for the traders.

“We know a young lass who runs a café in West Port and she has had to shut it and it is heart-breaking, but at the same time there is now coronavirus in three wards at Ninewells.”

And Margaret Maxfield added: “If we have got to do it, then it has to be done.

© Rachel Amery/DCT Media

“I think they should just close it all down.”

Garry Fraser, who was also had Trades House, said: “I think it is a good idea, it has to be done.

“If this is for the general good then I don’t see why not, it is a necessary evil.

“But I do feel sorry for the restaurants, pubs and cafes because it is not good for them, they will suffer more than anyone else.”

Cheryl McGregor, at Brewdog, said: “The government needs to do whatever it needs to do, they are listening to the scientists.

“I am worried we will just be kept in a cycle with this so it needs to be policed properly.

“I think we left the first lockdown too early.”

However Ralph Leith, at the Old Bank Bar, disagreed and said: “Nicola Sturgeon can’t justify that, she can’t impose any more restrictions on hospitality.

“It’s criminal, the pubs are the safest environment to be in right now with all the social distancing measures.

“Everyone in the hospitality industry knew the new restrictions would not just be for two weeks.

“It is ludicrous and unjustifiable.”