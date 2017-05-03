Residents across Dundee have expressed fears about the introduction of new Eurobins to their streets.

A pile of rubbish has built up outside flats in Balmerino Road, Douglas, after the council replaced tenement wheelie bins as part of a new rubbish collection scheme.

Locals claim the new bins are solely to blame for the collection of waste bags on the street.

Meanwhile, a pensioner in Fleming Gardens North — just off Clepington Road — claims less-mobile people will struggle to use the bins as they have to walk further than before to use them.

Kelly Murphy, who has lived in Balmerino Road for five years, said the Eurobins were already overflowing.

The 35-year-old said: “The council just picked up everyone’s bins on Friday and replaced them with these big bins.

“They never told us it was happening and that’s two weeks of rubbish that’s lying out there now. It’s depriving people of parking spaces as well. I don’t drive but my partner does.

“He’s been getting his parking space OK but others have lost out because of the bins.”

Jane Martin, 71, needs a walking frame to get around and says she has lost sleep through worrying about the new bins in Fleming Gardens North.

She told the Tele: “They said I would have to walk to the Eurobin which will be sited somewhere in the street. I don’t know yet where it will be but wherever it is it will be too far for me to walk to.

“There’s no way I will be able to walk to a Eurobin carrying my rubbish.

“I just don’t know what I’m going to do and I’m getting myself in a real state about it. I surely can’t be the only person in Dundee worrying about this.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said assessments were carried out before Eurobins were rolled out, addind that efforts were made to avoid taking up car parking spaces.

She said: “We aim to get as much information to residents as possible about the introduction of the new Eurobins though a series of letters, leaflets and collection calendars.

“The Eurobins in Balmerino Road are due to be uplifted weekly.

“Where possible, we will review any areas of particular concern once the roll-out is complete.”