Police have launched an investigation after a gang of six men jumped out of a van and smashed up a car.

The incident, which happened near the Cutty Sark pub in Mid Craigie, is alleged to have been in retribution for an ongoing feud.

Eyewitnesses said the men, who were completely covered up, began “circling” a silver Ford Mondeo.

The men are believed to have used weapons including baseball bats to smash the windows and the exterior of the car.

Locals said the men got back into their vehicle, a red transit van, and left the area within a matter of minutes.

Amanda Downie, 34, who has lived in the area for more than two years, said she heard “banging” before seeing a red van driving away from the scene.

She said: “Nothing like this has ever happened before. I was trying to get to sleep and heard banging. It was like someone was battering something with a stick. When I looked out, I saw a red van zooming past.”

Another resident said police had been knocking on doors after Friday’s incident.

He said: “It must have happened just after midnight. A few neighbours contacted the police.

“They started smashing the car up — it sounded like a firework going off.

“I contacted the police along with another few neighbours. There was no build up to it — all of sudden the men got out of the van and began battering the vehicle with a series of weapons. The police removed the car in the early hours of Friday — it will cost a hell of a lot of money to repair that.

“We’ve heard it was the result of an altercation earlier in the evening. Every window in the car was smashed – they must have been young guys the rate they were swinging those weapons.”

Another resident, who didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisal, said: “The guys were all covered up — I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. They were actually circling the car taking turns to smash it with weapons — including baseball bats.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is carrying out inquiries after a silver Mondeo was vandalised at Kingsway, Dundee, in the early hours of Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference CR/20279/17.”