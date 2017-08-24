Fears for children’s safety after needles found dumped in Dundee street and close

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Drug users are “putting children at risk” by leaving paraphernalia in a close and on the street.

Christopher Glen, 36, today told the Tele that he has had to remove 10 needles and countless other items discarded by addicts from Forest Park Place and the surrounding area.

He called on Dundee City Council to take action before “a kid ends up hurt”.

He said: “It has been going on for a long time.

“There are no measures being taken to protect kids who are playing on the street.

“That is the main issue — there are a lot of kids who go about in this area.

“There are also people who walk their dogs — I am a dog owner myself — and it is putting them and the dogs at risk too.

“I feel sorry for people with kids and pets in the area.

“They are in danger because there are needles lying around.

“There are always needles, spoons and other paraphernalia in the close.”

Mr Glen added: “We have contacted the council on numerous occasions.

“Someone comes out and removes the needles — but there is no deterrent for it.

“There are no secure entry doors in the area — they are apparently in the process of being installed — and I have had to physically remove drug takers from the close myself.

“There are people who have kids in the area who are scared to let them play outside because it is such a big issue – it is a disgrace that this is the case.

“They can’t even step out of their front door without coming across needles or drug users.

“Something needs to be done about it before a kid ends up hurt.

“Either that or a dog walker or their dog will end up hurt.”

The warning comes after needles were found scattered in Dundee’s Howff cemetery — just days after it was hailed as one of Scotland’s “hidden gems”.

Jim Auld, 50, was disgusted to find drug paraphernalia littered throughout the graveyard while out walking and he’s now calling on the local authority to increase security measures.

The Howff was named one of Scotland’s six “hidden gems” as part of a competition celebrating archaeology in Scotland.

Jim, of Charleston, accused the people leaving the mess of having “no respect” for the dead.

He said: “Last year my son and I were taking pictures and we saw needles lying about. We reported it to the council but here it is happening again a year later.

“The people doing this have no respect at all for people’s graves.

“Some of the people buried there did a lot for Dundee and to have needles lying about isn’t on.”