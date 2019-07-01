Fears child could lose their life after coastal collapse at Montrose beach

Fears have been raised a child could lose their life following the collapse of part of the coastal defence system in Angus.

Calls have been made for urgent repairs to be carried out after a section of wall at Montrose beach gave way.

A chunk of rock armour, installed to protect the vulnerable coast from the relentless pounding by the North Sea, “caved in” leaving a gaping hole which residents believe could attract curious youngsters.

The breach, between the beach and the dunes, was highlighted by Montrose resident Jackie Gouck. It prompted local councillor Bill Duff to warn children to stay away until repair work has been carried out.

The SNP member for Montrose and District said: “Obviously I am concerned about this. I knew there was a problem with the general rock defences that was flagged up a year or 18 months ago.

“The rock armour is potentially dangerous to climb down; if a child was to fall at high tide they could fall into the water.”

Mr Duff said: “Repairs to Montrose beach sea defences were identified by council engineers some time ago but not yet carried out. This work was excluded from the administration budget in February.

“I’d encourage children not to play in that area as the rock armour is hazardous to climb over and tripping is a serious hazard.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Works to repair the hole have been ordered and will begin shortly.

“The damage has been cordoned off.”