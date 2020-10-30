Fears Broughty Ferry ‘will turn into an ice rink’ following potential winter flooding

There are fears that a Broughty Ferry flooding “hot spot” will turn into an ice rink in freezing winter weather.

Local councillor Craig Duncan said recent serious flooding in the area around Queen Street and Claypotts Road junction was a cause for concern as the winter weather worsens.

Mr Duncan said: “This area suffered from severe flooding in last week’s constant torrential rain.

“This area is clearly a key route for everyone, including buses and emergency services, and this sort of repeated flooding had got to be a concern.

“A year or so ago I raised this and an improved drain was installed in Queen Street, but I am given to understand that drains in the area are choked full of silt and leaves, thereby preventing access by the waters which cascade down the hill of Claypotts Road.

© Google Maps

“I dread to think what freezing weather would add to the mix. This area will turn into an ice rink.”

He added: “I have urged Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts to pay much more regular attention to ensuring that drains here are unblocked,.

“Water cannot access the sewer system if the drains are blocked and although there is a resource implication in more regular cleaning, surely that is more cost-effective and certainly socially responsible than subjecting residents to resorting to emergency call outs.

“However, the council has responded to my concerns saying that there is no possibility of additional drains being installed in the vicinity as Scottish Water would refuse permission to connect to existing sewers on capacity grounds.

“Accordingly the only solution is to ensure that existing gullies are cleaned of silt and leaves on a much more frequent basis at this known ‘hot spot’ which is, of course, a key route in Broughty Ferry.”

© Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A spokesman for Scottish Water explained that since the 1980s, it has been recognised that surface water and foul drainage should be separated, wherever possible, in order to minimise flood risk and protect the environment.

He said “With regular rainstorms that significantly exceed the capacity of all urban drainage systems, including the sewer network that Scottish Water operates and maintains, we cannot responsibly allow new surface water connections to the combined sewer system except in highly exceptional circumstances.

“The complex nature of flooding across Scotland means that a partnership approach is vital for reducing the risk of flooding.

“We are working actively with Dundee City Council to reduce flood risk and support the development of sustainable approaches to surface water management.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman, said: “We regularly monitor our road network and take any appropriate action.”