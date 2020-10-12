Fears as Fife pharmacy closes for deep clean after positive Covid-19 test for shopping centre staff

A Fife shopping centre has found itself in the midst of a Covid-19 scare after staff at one of the mall’s stores tested positive for the virus.

The Superdrug store within the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes was forced to close its doors over the weekend after a number of employees came down with coronavirus, as reported by The Courier.

Staff working in the retail side of the business have been told to self-isolate in light of the positive tests and specialist cleaners have carried out a deep clean of the premises ahead of the pharmacy reopening today.

No other stores in the centre are thought to have recorded any positive tests at this time, although the situation is expected to be closely monitored by centre management.

Contact tracing of people who tested positive is under way, and any customers or shoppers who develop symptoms should follow NHS Fife guidance and book a test.