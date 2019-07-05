Fears after St Mary’s bus shelter targeted by ‘mindless’ vandals

Residents in St Mary’s fear bus shelters could be removed if they continue to be targeted by mindless vandals.

A number of locals expressed their shock after a shelter on Laird Street was smashed to pieces in a needless attack.

Xplore Dundee had posted an image on its social media pages condemning the actions of the culprits.

Dundee City Council has invested in the new-look shelters and residents fear they could be removed to avoid further damage.

Scott Kinnear, who lives nearby, said it looked like a brick had been used to smash up the shelter.

He added: “Looking at the damage it seems like it could be creeping into the thousands to repair that.

“There are stops on both sides of the road that are used regularly by people living in the area.

“It could come to the point where the shelter is removed.

“I was aware of vandalism recently at another shelter in St Mary’s.”

Sylvia Blomquest, who was waiting on a service near the Nine Maidens stop, said it wasn’t the first time stops in the area had been targeted.

She added: “It’s shocking that this has happened.

“I’d imagine it is going to cost hundreds of pounds to fix the problem.

“There is a thought that they may decide to remove it but I think people need a shelter.

“It is mindless vandalism, I use the services fairly regularly.

“To my knowledge the shelters are damaged once or twice a year.

“Maybe a better option would be to replace the glass with plastic screens.

“I don’t think they could remove the shelters.”

Stuart Foy, 67, has lived in St Mary’s all his life and agreed the actions of those involved had been “mindless”.

He added: “It is a possibility they could well remove shelters if they continue to be targeted.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.