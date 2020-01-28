Fears after child is approached by stranger outside Dundee primary school

Fears have been raised after a primary school pupils was approached by a stranger outside a city primary school.

The incident happened last Thursday afternoon when pupils were leaving for the day at Eastern Primary School in Camperdown Street.

The school was so concerned that it has reported the incident to Police Scotland.

It has also written to all parents and carers asking them to be vigilant at the end of the school day.

A letter from head teacher Gordon Ferrier said: “We have been advised that there was an incident where one of our pupils was approached and engaged in conversation by an unknown adult on the journey home from school.

“Whilst we have no evidence of sinister intent and this may have been an innocent encounter, we have made Police Scotland aware of this.

“Children have also been given a reminder from their class teacher as to awareness of strangers.

“You may wish to reinforce this message with your children at home.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Philip Scott said he was very concerned to hear about the incident

He has also pledged to raise it with Dundee City Council immediately to ensure that all steps are put in place to keep pupils safe.

Mr Scott said: “This is extremely concerning. It is important that our children are protected from incidents like this.

“I will take this up with the council straight away and ask that a full inquiry is carried out into exactly what happened.

“We must also ask parents to ensure that their children are safe on their way to and from school.”

Councillor Derek Scott added: “Hopefully this wasn’t a sinister approach but we need to be very careful.

“It’s reassuring to hear that the school appears to be on top of the situation and are taking the appropriate steps by alerting parents and warning pupils.”

A concerned parent also admitted fears over the incident.

He said: “It’s always a concern to hear that someone has approached another child at your kid’s school, but it sounds like the school has reacted quickly and contacted the police.

“Hopefully it was all an innocent misunderstanding but you can’t be too careful and it’s good the teachers are reminding the children about stranger awareness.

“I think the situation has been handled well.”