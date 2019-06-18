Fearless Perth duo raise charity cash by taking part in bungee jump

Fearless Perth City Swim Club duo Pamela Renfrew and Freya Bannerman braved the elements at the weekend to complete a sponsored bungee jump in Highland Perthshire.

Committee member Pamela and club captain Freya took the plunge to raise funds for new lane ropes for the leisure pool and to support a cancer charity.

While the 40m plunge was exciting for the brave pair, they were even more thrilled to discover they had smashed through their initial sponsorship target of £1,000.

Thanks to the support of friends, family and club members, the fundraising effort has reached almost double the target and looks set to break through the £2,000 barrier.

Pamela said: “It was a bit nerve wracking but it was great fun and it really helped to have so many people along to support us on the day.

“I’m assuming they were there to support us and hadn’t just turned up to make sure we didn’t back out of it.”

The Perth-based solicitor added: “The jump was very exciting, but the main aim was to reach our funding target and we are delighted that we have done that.”