Doorstep scams in Tayside could rise as lockdown eases

Police are warning of rogue tradesmen carrying out doorstep scams in the Tayside area.

They are currently investigating incidents throughout the region, along with Trading Standards.

Officers believe lockdown restrictions easing, combined with upcoming milder weather, may spark an increase in scams.

Recent warning about cold callers who say they're from Government agencies & try to persuade householders to update home efficiency by signing up for roof repairs, new roofs or rendering Don't deal with cold callers – find approved traders via @ScottishTraders #ShutOutScammers pic.twitter.com/NBoMiHe96l — TradingStandardsScot (@TSScot) May 25, 2021

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have received a number of calls recently regarding groups of persons offering to carry out work at residential properties across Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross.

“Due to easing of Covid-19 restrictions and hopefully better weather, there will likely be an increase in these incidents.

“All residents are reminded to be alert and also look out for vulnerable neighbours.”

The spokesman added: “We are carrying out joint investigations with the three local authority Trading Standards teams regarding these incidents.”

Cold callers

The incidents vary from roofing, external property maintenance, gardening, and selling of household products.

Authorities are reminding members of the public never to agree to work being carried out by cold callers.

The spokesman said: “Members of the public will likely have no comeback if the work or goods are not to their satisfaction.”

Trusted traders

Police say that if you need work done, and you do not know a tradesperson that you trust, to use a traders’ scheme, which can be found on council websites.

The spokesman said: “We would also like to encourage householders to join the Neighbourhood Watch Scotland Alert Scheme.

“It is free and takes two minutes and the information you would receive could prevent you becoming the victim of a fraud or scam.

“You are not required to be part of or join a Neighbourhood Watch, you can simply register to receive the alerts as mentioned.”

Register for alerts at neighbourhoodwatchscotland.co.uk or email info@neighbourhoodwatchscotland.co.uk.