Fear lights fault on Dundee street could cause OAP to fall over

Residents have spoken out after faulty street lights left them plunged into darkness.

A blackout descended on St Albans Terrace twice last week on Tuesday and Wednesday leaving residents frightened to go outside.

It is understood the lights were then fixed but stopped working again on Tuesday.

OAP campaigner Dorothy McHugh, who lives in the area, said: “It’s pretty dark in our street.

“I take my dog out for his last walk about 8pm and there was two nights I didn’t because the lights were off.

Dorothy, who is secretary of the Dundee Pensioners Forum, said it was not uncommon for elderly people to raise concerns about street lights in the city.

She added: “These streets are dark, they are not good at the best of times, the nights when the lights were off it is quite dangerous. I wouldn’t even go to the end of my cul de sac.

“It’s bad in the winter times. It could be slippy. I have it on authority from the council that they do not grip or clear cul-de-sacs.”

One elderly resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The street lights keep going out and it’s really dark and scary when that happens.

“A lot of elderly people around here are frightened to go out at night because it is so dark.

“They are really concerned that it is dangerous.”

The 69-year-old added: “The lights were off for two nights last week but they were fixed. However, they have gone off again.

“The council must get this sorted as quickly as possible.”

Councillor for the area Kevin Keenan said he was concerned to hear about the faulty lights and said he would try and get the problem solved.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.