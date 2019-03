The Gin Fayre is returning to Dundee.

It will take place at the Bonar Hall on Saturday April 6 between noon and 8pm.

The fayre brings together a variety of gins from the UK and all over the world.

Visitors will also be given the chance to meet the distillers themselves.

There will be two sessions on the day.

One will run from noon-3.30pm and the other from 4.30-8pm.

There will also be cocktail master classes on offer for the first time.

More info at ginfayre.co.uk.