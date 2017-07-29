Emergency services were called into action after a car rolled on to a beach in Dundee.

Police and the coastguard rushed to Broughty Ferry beach, close to the castle, after the vehicle — a Vauxhall Corsa — ended up on the sand late Thursday night.

It’s believed the car may have suffered a handbrake failure.

The Coastguard said that rescue officers had been called at about 11pm to assist Police Scotland in recovering the car from the beach after it had “accidentally rolled on to the sand”.

The service confirmed that the vehicle’s passengers were safe.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard told the Tele that officers from Carnoustie had been involved in the drama, but that the operation had been led by police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers at the scene were told the car had moved after a fault occurred.

He told the Tele: “It happened near to the slopes at Broughty Ferry Castle.

“Police received a call at about 10.30pm.

“A Vauxhall Corsa was involved.

“The vehicle didn’t roll into the water but did end up on the beach.

“The Coastguard and Police Scotland assisted and the vehicle was recovered from the beach.

“The driver suggested that there had been a handbrake failure on the vehicle.”

It’s understood the drama unfolded at Castle Approach, between the castle itself and Castle Green — where a ramp leads down from the road on to the beach.

Dorothy Nicoll, 78, saw the emergency services attend the scene from her home in Beach Crescent.

Dorothy, who has lived in the Ferry for 40 years, said: “I saw blue flashing lights. I was sitting upstairs at the time.

“I don’t have very good eyesight but I could see that there were several cars making their way along past the pier.

“There are a lot of young folk who meet up in their cars at places like the pier and other parts of the seafront.

“It’s obviously very dangerous if someone’s car has ended up on the beach.

“There are strong currents there and the tide could easily wash something away.”