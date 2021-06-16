This Sunday we celebrate Father’s Day and we have rounded up some of the food and drink experiences you can treat the main man in your life to.

From an evening with a top chef to online whisky tastings, there are a lot of fantastic foodie experiences available for you to spoil your dad with.

Father’s Day comes around once a year, and it is the perfect time to show dad, or the father figure in your life, how much he means to you by giving him a gift you know he is really going to enjoy.

If he fancies going out then there are some excellent events going on at picturesque venues across the region.

But, equally, staying at home can be great too, with some amazing online whisky tastings that you can still sign up for.

So, instead of socks or a book, give dad a real treat on Sunday.

Here are a few ideas for you…

An evening with a top chef at Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle hosts regular supper clubs, led by their executive chef, Kevin Hanlon. Their next one is this Friday, June 18, and would make the perfect early gift if your dad is a foodie.

It starts at 7pm with welcome drinks before guests are treated to a traditional three-course meal from Kevin himself who will be cooking in the castle’s Victorian kitchen.

The experience is £39.95 per person and there are only a handful of tickets remaining for the June 18 event, however, there are plenty of other dates for the supper clubs planned throughout the year.

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

They’ll also be serving up Sunday roasts on Father’s Day itself for the whole family, a table for which must be booked in advanced.

Sunday Roast at Lindores Abbey Distillery

If you fancy taking dad out to celebrate the big day, then a trip to Lindores Abbey Distillery near Newburgh in Fife could be just the ticket.

With music on the day provided by Shane Brennan, the cocktail bar opens at noon, with a Sunday roast served from 1pm to 3pm.

Priced at £15 per person, your father can enjoy grilled carved chicken served with a Yorkshire Pudding, colcannon potatoes and gravy, or baked filo feta with a Yorkshire pudding, colcannon potatoes and gravy.

Bookings for up to eight people can be reserved by emailing leigh@lindoresabbeydistillery.com.

The Wee Couper virtual whisky tasting

The Wee Couper in Anstruther is hosting a Zoom whisky tasting on Father’s Day itself (June 20).

There are some great drams to be enjoyed during the night: The Glenturret 2020 Maiden Release 12-year-old at 46% ABV, Wemyss The Hive – batch strength 55.5% ABV non-chill filtered, Blackadder Raw Cask – Caol Ila 8-year-old hogshead single cask 62.3% ABV, Kingsbarns Family Reserve single malt American oak bourbon barrels and STR barriques at 59.2% ABV, and Daftmill 2008 Limited Edition made using barley from the farm at 46% ABV.

Priced at £49, you will receive the five single malt tasters and a tasting mat. You can book on their website here.

“Auld, Rare and Touch of Mystery” tasting

If you fancy setting something up for dad to enjoy after Fathers Day, then the latest virtual tasting from Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky could be ideal.

Auld, Rare and Touch of Mystery, which takes place on Friday June 25, includes a Bowmore 1998, Glen Moray 1991 and a Speyside Octave.

You get five drams in a set for £25 plus postage and packaging. People who purchase a set also get guided through each whisky by the brand ambassador, Fergus Simpson, on their Facebook page live at 7pm on the day.

All customers also get 15% off any bottles they purchase afterwards and the five drams are all and cask strength, with each provided as 30ml samples.

You can buy the tasting set and sign up for the tasting on their website.

