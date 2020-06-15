Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews Father’s Day gadgets (Pt 2)

In part two of our Father’s Day gift guide, we take another look at gifts suitable for dads, step-dads, grandads or any father-like figure in your life.

£190 (for Standard Pack)

Does your fat, balding dad air-drum like Keith Moon? Thought so. Well, this might be perfect. It’s a set of sensors which attach to drumsticks and your feet, and converts any surface into a fully-fledged kit. Cymbals, snares, bass drums etc are allocated through an app. Senstroke isn’t just a gimmick, though, as it is also a serious learning tool, thanks to dedicated tutorials, and routines can be recorded for analysis.

£239.99

The Yoga Tab 3 is an Android tablet, but with its sleek, pin-sharp Full High Definition screen, and dual JBL speakers, it is best used as a portal for streaming content. The rounded spine and built-in stand make it brilliantly versatile for use in the kitchen, living room, or as an e-reader, and the 8MP camera is more than enough for Skype or Zoom. Oh, and it has Google Assistant too.

£249

Thankfully, we haven’t tested this to its fullest, as it’s an airbag to protect a cyclist’s head. Built to be eight times safer than a helmet, it’s a remarkable device which monitors your movement, and instantly deploys should you get knocked over. In terms of comfort, it takes a little getting used to (it’s worn like a scarf), and it’s yet another device that’s needs to be kept charged, but should it ever be used it you’ll be relieved you had it.