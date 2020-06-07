Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews Father’s Day gadgets (Part 1)

In case you didn’t know, Father’s Day isn’t far off (June 21), so we thought we’d come up with a few suggestions on how to show your love by buying him some stuff.

£129.94

There is a chance the old man might get sniffy if you give him a gadget designed to lose weight, so tread carefully. The Activ5 is a portable fitness device which uses isometrics to tone and strengthen muscles while stationary (so in the office or at home). Targets are set and monitored on an app. Despite some daft games being included to motivate, this is a well thought out and cleverly designed bit of kit.

Dapper Wrapper

£24.95

Not a gadget as such, but an essential gift for someone who loves them. It’s a beautifully made organiser with multiple pockets to keep cables, chargers, headphones, USB sticks and adaptors neat and tidy. It looks great too (we’re guessing that’s why it’s called “dapper”), and is water and dirt repellent. It rolls open and shut, and has a neat magnetic clasp.

£59.99 (from Lakeland)

This ticks so many dad-boxes. It’s a flameless BBQ lighter that works by creating a super-heated stream of air which – when pointed at charcoal, briquettes or logs – gets them burning within a couple of minutes. It’s actually astonishing to watch. The only downside is that it needs to be plugged in. But if that’s not an issue, we reckon your dad will be hosting BBQs several times a week, just so he can play with this.