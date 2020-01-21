‘I’m quite disappointed in the school for not taking action sooner’: Father speaks out after teenage daughter assaulted by school bullies

The father of a girl whose life is being made a misery by bullies claims her school has failed her.

The dad, who wished to remain anonymous, said his daughter suffers every day at the hands of her tormentors at Forfar Academy.

In the most recent incident, he claims she was attacked from behind by three fellow pupils leaving her with head and facial injuries.

According to her dad, the girl has been targeted for almost a year, with Friday’s incident the worst so far.

But he claims that despite his best efforts, the school has failed to properly protect his daughter.

He said: “On Friday, my daughter was jumped from behind by three girls. She’s got head and face injuries and has been to the hospital. They kicked her, punched her, then kneed her in the head and face.

“We had to go back to where she was jumped and pick up clumps of hair for the police. It’s got way out of hand.

“We just feel that we are getting no place with the school and the council.”

He added that each time there had been an incident they had contacted the school and that they had been in touch so many times they had lost count.

He said: “I’m quite disappointed in the school for not taking action sooner. In my eyes I feel Angus Council is failing. I want to put that awareness out there, it’s not just Carnoustie.

“It has had a little knock on my daughter’s education, her grades have started slipping.”

Angus Council has said it is aware of the assault.

A spokesman added: School staff have met with the family and taken steps to provide appropriate support for the young person and will continue to so. As we understand matters have been reported to the police it is not appropriate to make any further specific comment.”

A spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report that a 14-year-old girl was the victim of an assault in the Forfar area on Friday 10, January.

“The victim suffered minor injuries and received hospital treatment as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following positive lines of enquiry.”