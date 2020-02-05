Resident speaks of his shock after brazen daylight robbery on his Dundee home

A resident has spoken of his shock after thieves made off with a haul of jewellery during a daylight robbery on his home.

The theft happened on Monday, with thieves smashing through the window of a property on Mayfield Grove before swiping a trove of personal items – including wedding and engagement rings.

The victim, who did not wish him or his family to be named, explained how his wife had come home to find that their property had been broken into.

“The police told us it wasn’t a professional job as they had tried two doors before eventually smashing the windows,” he said.

“The strange thing about it was that one of the old fashioned milk bottles had been left on the doorstep.

“My wife had phoned a friend when she discovered we had been broken into and she had picked it up on her way in, but we don’t get milk delivered.

“We have been told it could’ve been a sign for a lookout or something like that.”

Despite the significant number of items the thieves got a hold of, which also included a Christening gown and a box of costume jewellery, the homeowner is counting his blessings.

He explained: “My wife is obviously upset because a lot of the items had sentimental value and we’ve been told it will be difficult to get the things back.

“But it could’ve been worse, at least we are all okay and unharmed. We will just have to get on with things now I suppose.”

Neighbours also spoke of their surprise the robbers were so brazen as to attempt the break-in during the day but admitted problems with thefts had plagued the otherwise quiet area in recent times.

Other residents also spoke of previous break in attempts, but admitted they were surprised to hear about the latest incidents.

One said: “I would be doing the school run in the morning but I did not see anything.”

Another neighbour added: “There is not much trouble around here but it was either last year or the one before that when one of my neighbours got broken in.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2803 of 3rd January.”