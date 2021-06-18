Like father, like son: Owners of Fountainhall Wines ‘bounce off each other’ and relish sharing their business

Meet the father and son duo who turned a negative into a positive and went on to open two successful bottle shops in the north-east.

Founders of Fountainhall Wines, Jim and Steve McQueen, have decades worth of experience in the drinks industry between them.

Having both previously worked for the Threshers drinks retailer chain, the duo were forced into finding a new way of making income after the downfall and closure of the company, something that Steve considers a blessing in disguise.