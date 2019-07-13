Father of missing Fife man Allan Bryant plans to take cops to court

The heartbroken dad of a young man who went missing almost six years ago plans to launch a civil action against Police Scotland.

Allan Bryant, whose son Allan Jr disappeared after a night out at Styx nightclub in Glenrothes, believes mistakes were made by officers when his son was first reported missing.

He has also made a fresh appeal for anyone with any information to contact the police.

Allan Jr, 23, had been on a night out with pals on November 3 2013 when he went missing – and there has been no sign of him since.

His family have fought tirelessly to find out what happened to him, although his dad admits he thinks his son is dead.

Allan Sr said: “I firmly believe that the police made various errors in the days immediately following Allan’s disappearance.

“They promised they would look at CCTV footage from the night but that didn’t happen for several months.

“They also said there would be an incident van outside the nightclub the following weekend but when I went down there wasn’t one.

“These things could all have been crucial in getting answers.

“I have been to see a solicitor and I am planning to make a formal complaint against the police.”

Allan Sr added: “I believe that someone killed Allan that night and went on to dispose of his body.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Allan’s disappearance continues. The major investigation team has been assisted by numerous specialists and we continue to assess, evaluate and action any new information which comes in that might assist our investigation.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who has information about Allan’s disappearance to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Toner, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”