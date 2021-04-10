Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Father left shaken after Dundee city centre crash with lorry

by Matteo Bell
April 10, 2021, 4:11 pm
© Supplied by ReporterPolice were called to a collision between a lorry and a car in the city centre.
A father of two said he has been left shaken and without a car after a smash in Dundee city centre.

The man was driving with Volkswagen Passat when he collided with a lorry in Meadowside on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicles narrowly avoided crashing into the nearby Rad Apples pub during the incident at 1.15pm.

Police attended and nobody was injured.

But the Passat driver, who asked not to be named, said he has been left shaken and stranded by the smash.

He said: “I’m a dad with two young kids and now I don’t have a car.

“I’m not sure if it’s written off yet but it cost me about £7,000 and if I have to get a new one that could be about £5,000.”

The driver had to be taken home by a mechanic.

He added: “I live through in Carnoustie so I need the car to get here.

“I was quite shaken after the crash.”

Shock

Police directed traffic away from the accident on Saturday afternoon.

One shocked passerby said: “I didn’t see the crash but when I came round from Victoria Road the lorry and car were both in the road.

The crash  on Saturday afternoon.

“There were people standing about assessing the damage, the car looked badly smashed up.”

A police spokesman said: “[We received a] report of a crash involving a car and lorry or Meadow Lane around 1pm.

“No reports of injuries and details exchanged.”

