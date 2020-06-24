Father and son hailed as ‘heroes’ after saving woman’s life on the Tay Road Bridge

A Broughty Ferry man has praised his 11-year-old son for saving a woman’s life on the Tay Bridge.

Marc Letford and his son, Cole had been travelling back towards Dundee when they saw a car parked on the bridge on Friday afternoon.

The 34-year-old thought a vehicle had broken down, but his eagle-eyed son caught sight of a woman climbing over the railing.

Speaking to the Tele, Marc described the moment he “gripped” onto the woman whilst trying to reassure her.

He added: “We had been coming back and I assumed a car had broken down but Cole spotted the woman and said ‘Dad, that woman has just climbed over’.

“If it wasn’t for him spotting that, I would never have noticed. I pulled over and ran towards the woman and just gripped onto her.

“The woman was being apologetic about what she was doing. I’m quite a loud person but for some reason whilst I was holding onto her I was whispering everything was ‘going to be alright’.”

The former Menzieshill High School pupil said the incident lasted for 10 nerve-wracking minutes.

He added: “The traffic had come to a standstill, there were about six people involved that came forward when I shouted for help.

“One of the women told me I was halfway over the barrier with the woman, but I don’t remember that part myself.

“Once we got her over we were just comforting her, everyone played their part. I’m just glad we were all able to help save someone and save a family from any heartache.

“My son is a hero for spotting her”

Marc added: “We’ve had no update regarding how the woman is but I hope she is getting the help she needs.”

Marc believes fate played a part on the day, because shortly before he drove over the bridge he had to pull over and check on a woman whose car had hit a deer.

He said: “Had that not happened I wonder, would we have been on the bridge at the time for Cole to spot her?”

Marc said the amount of well wishes he’d had received following the incident was “welcomed” and he urged more people struggling with mental health issues to speak out and seek help.

He added: “Given what happened, I put a post on social media just to let everyone know that if they were ever struggling, they could speak to me. We really need to let everyone know it is okay not to be okay.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the northbound lane was closed for a period of time following the incident.

She added: “We received a report of a concern for a person on the Tay Bridge around 1pm on Friday, 19 June, 2020.

“Officers attended and the individual was traced safe. The northbound lane was temporarily closed whilst officers responded.”

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, and can’t reach out to friends or family, the Samaritans offer a free, anonymous, 24-hour helpline. Call free on 116 123, or visit the charity’s website.