Father and son duo spend lockdown handing out food parcels

A father and son duo have been spending the coronavirus lockdown delivering some much-needed food parcels across Dundee.

For the past few months, dad Simon Simpson and 12-year-old son Ruairidh have been out together delivering food parcels from Dundee Link-Up every Friday.

The pair said they were determined to do their bit to help others during these difficult times.

Simon said: “We go out every Friday in the car and Ruairidh is my sat nav, he tells me what address to go to and then we deliver the bags of shopping to people.

“The food parcels were getting handed out before the lockdown started, but the demand has gone up – when we started we were doing about 60 deliveries but at the last count there were 80.

“It is important for us to do anything we can, and we have been getting to see so many different places in Dundee and we have watched the traffic go from being like a ghost town to almost going back to normal.

“Ruairidh would have been stuck in the house otherwise, and this gives us a bit of a variety.”

Simon and Ruairidh, who attends Dundee High School, normally go on a route delivering parcels around the Fintry area of the city and stick to the rigorous social distancing guidelines.

He continued: “Every Friday Ruairidh gets ready to come out with me, and he even does the last half of his class in the car on the way which is great.

“We have masks to wear and disinfectant and we knock on the doors, leave the bags and stand back, and give the folk a wave.

“Everyone really appreciates it.

“We often get text messages telling us how grateful they are and how appreciated it is.

“Ruairidh has been coping really well during the lockdown, he is taking it in his stride.

“I think young boys at that age are used to socialising over Xbox and working online, so that is not unusual for them.

“The only thing is he plays rugby and golf, so playing outdoor sports with his pals are the only thing he is missing.

“He has had a few of his teachers getting in touch as well to say how proud they are of what he is doing.

“I know the feeling helping others gives me, so it is great to hand that down to him.

“The demand for food parcels is still there so we will keep going until it isn’t needed.”