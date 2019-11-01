Father and son describe horror as ‘blazing inferno’ ruins van and car parked outside their front door

A father and son have described looking on in horror as a blazing inferno destroyed their vehicles which were parked right outside their front door.

Ian Shand, 54, and Kevin Marshall, 26, said their biggest fear was that the flames would spread to their caravan parked only feet away with a gas canister inside.

Police and the fire service attended the incident on Dryburgh Avenue, with the blaze being treated as suspicious in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ian said: “The flames were ferocious. They were bursting and shooting into the sky.

“We were worried about three other cars we have that were parked in the drive but more about the caravan and the gas.

“Thank goodness the firefighters got the fire out before it spread any further.”

Kevin said he had only just come home with the car at around midnight.

He added: “Just before 4.30pm I was aware that the room was glowing bright orange and when I looked outside my car and dad’s van were blazing.

“I ran outside to move another car and dad phoned 999.

“I’m gutted. It’s bad enough my car but dad uses his van seven days a week for his scrap metal business.

“Both vehicles are a complete write-off.”

The men said that their fence and hedge, along with their neighbours’, were also severely damaged in the blaze.

Kevin said: “You can still see it smoking away this morning.

“Police have told us they are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received reports that a car was on fire on Dryburgh Avenue just before 4.30am.

“Police along with fire crews attended.

“The incident is being treated as suspicious.

“A crime report has been filed and police are investigating.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent one appliance from Macalpine Road to fight the car blaze.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to bring the fire under control.”