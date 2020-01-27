Dundee lad Billy, 7, joins dad in head shave to raise money for cancer charity

A seven-year-old boy from Dundee and his dad have “braved the shave” together to raise hundreds of pounds for a cancer support charity.

Paul Kendall went under the clippers at the Ellenbank Bar to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support – and was joined by his courageous seven-year-old son Billy.

In the space of five minutes, both were gleaming with shiny smiles – and sporting even shinier heads.

While an exact total is yet to be calculated, the pair have raised £140 through their online fundraising page.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

They have also collected around £500 in donations from the “Ellie” and its patrons, along with their families and friends.

In a post online thanking pals, Paul wrote: “A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported me on the day and for all your kind donations.

“Myself and Billy are overwhelmed with your generosity. Thank you so much to all.”

Paul and Billy’s fundraising page can be viewed at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/paul-kendall