Father and son await sentence over attack in Forfar which left man bloodied

A father and son are awaiting sentence over a vicious attack in Forfar.

Nathan Hayes, 21, and 42-year-old Michael Balfour admitted attacking Macaulay Holgate leaving him bloodied and bruised following a row over a false rumour on May 31 last year.

It was revealed Hayes, of Wellbraehead, had told several people in the town that Mr Holgate had broken into his flat and stolen a number of items, an allegation that was never reported to the police.

A row broke out in a car park on Restenneth Road with Balfour, of Goosecroft, pinning Mr Holgate to the ground while Hayes repeatedly kicked him on the head.

After pleading guilty, sentence was deferred until August 8.