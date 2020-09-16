Father and son accused of having baseball bat and brick to threaten man near the Kingsway

A father and son have been accused of attending at a man’s house and threatening violence while in possession of weapons.

Ryan Russell, 41, and Lennon Russell, 20, are alleged to have committed the offences at an address on Gourdie Road in Dundee on February 9 this year.

It is alleged the pair, both of Strathcarron Place, attended outside a man’s house, shouted, swore, threatened violence and behaved aggressively.

Ryan Russell was allegedly in possession of a baseball bat while his son was allegedly caught with a brick.

Ryan Russell is also charged with causing damage to a window by pulling it from the frame.

Neither of the men were present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued without plea until October.