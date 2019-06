A landmark Perth city centre restaurant will shut at the end of the month.

The Fair Maid Stonehouse restaurant at the city’s Isle of Skye Hotel will close for good on July 1, with the fate of employees still to be made clear.

The restaurant, in the same building as the Travelodge hotel on Dundee Road, reopened in early 2017, having previously operated as a Toby Carvery restaurant.

This refurbishment brought about 10 jobs to the city, but it is unclear how many jobs could be lost next month.

Read the full story on The Courier