The number of Valium-related deaths in Dundee has dropped, the Tele can reveal.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request to Police Scotland show there were 11 deaths in 2016 in which Valium — also known as diazepam — was a contributory factor.

In 2015, the drug was linked to more than two deaths a month in the city with 25 fatalities, which was up from the previous year’s tally of 13.

In June last year, drugs worker Dave Barrie warned that fake tablets designed to look like Valium were putting people’s lives at risk in Dundee.

Mr Barrie, manager of drugs charity Addaction, said Valium is the third most problematic drug abused in Dundee behind alcohol and heroin, given its cheap price, availability and high rate of addiction amongst users.

Councillor Ken Lynn, Dundee City Council’s health spokesman and a member of NHS Tayside board, welcomed the drop in Valium-related fatalities.

He said: “It’s a significant drop — a reduction of more than 50% — which is great.

“I think there may be less availability of illicit Valium and that could be having an effect.

“Valium addiction and abuse seems to be a particularly bad problem in Scotland, more so than the rest of the UK, and there is no doubt that Dundee has a problem with the drug.

“There will be a certain amount of prescription Valium which ends up on the street but if that’s not available that’s when people will turn to “street” drugs which have a higher risk. But these figures are positive to hear.”

Meanwhile, figures obtained from NHS Tayside show that the health board spent more than £500,000 dispensing the drug to people in Dundee in three-and-a-half years.

In 2015/16, figures reached their peak when £156,557 was spent — equating to £13,046 a month — on 25,576 prescriptions.

The number of prescriptions stood at 28,624 in 2013/4 but that number has dropped each year since then.

In the first six months of 2016/17 — between April and September — the number of prescriptions for the drug was 12,558, at a cost of £84,496.

The drug is used to treat a range of issues including anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms, muscle spasms and insomnia.

It is also sometimes used with other medications to treat seizures.