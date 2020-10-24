Racist busker Fast Eddie banned from shouting and swearing in Dundee and playing musical instruments too loudly at home

A busker who racially abused and spat at takeaway staff has been banned from playing his harmonica too loudly.

Edward Lafferty – nicknamed Fast Eddie – has been made subject to an anti-social behaviour order following a recent conviction at Dundee Sheriff Court for terrifying a child on Slessor Gardens while playing the harmonica.

The order prohibits the busker from “shouting at, swearing at, threatening by word, or acting in a manner that would cause alarm or distress” to anyone in Dundee.

He has similar restrictions localised to residents or visitors to 18-32 Kinghorne Road.

Meanwhile, Lafferty – who is a familar sight to Dundonians because of his harmonica playing in City Square – is also banned from playing the radio, TV, hi-fi, musical instrument or any “sound producing device” within or outsside his home on Kinghorne Road at a volume which is likely to cause alarm or distress.

The interim order, which was granted by the court after an application from the council, is in place until November 12.

The order emerged during a hearing where Lafferty was on deferred sentence for three racially-abusive incidents at Curryummy on Strathmartine Road.

However, the court was told that the 59-year-old has made positive steps since a sheriff ordered him not to be drunk in public.

Lafferty, who suffers from learning difficulties and mental health issues, previously pleaded guilty to four separate complaints and returned to the dock for sentencing before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said that Lafferty has engaged with a mentoring programme and has given up alcohol.

However, he explained that Lafferty had recently been made subject to an ASBO by Dundee City Council but could not elaborate on its terms.

Mr Caird said: “He’s been placed on an ASBO by the council. He was arrested for being in breach of that ASBO by playing the harmonica down the street. It’s a civil order and he only recently made me aware of it.

“He seems to be doing well with the mentoring.”

Before deferring the case until December, Sheriff Carmichael said: “You’ve done well so far, that’s very good. Basically, you have got to stay off the drink. Keep up the good work.”