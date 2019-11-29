Fashion giant USC to close store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Fashion giant USC has announced plans to quit the Overgate next month.

A sign in the window of the retailer, which is based on the second floor of the shopping centre, reads: “This store will cease trading in December 2019.”

Overgate bosses have revealed the landlord had offered USC a further year in the unit but that was rejected by the company’s management.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said: “The landlord offered terms for a 12-month extension but USC refused the offer.”

A source close to the store said USC’s final day of trading will be December 22.

It is understood USC staff could now be under threat of redundancy or possible transfer to the store occupied by parent company Sports Direct directly opposite in the Overgate.

There is also the potential for staff to be moved to the Sports Direct store in Perth.

The source added: “It’s a blow to the staff getting the news at this time of year.

“I think there are about 10 members of staff and they have just recently employed Christmas temps.

“Everyone was aware the store was moving next year but that’s potentially not going to be happening until October.

“So to hear the store is now closing this month has been a bolt from the blue.

“There has been talk of redundancies or relocation which could be on the cards.

“It’s a shame for those staff members as uncertainty looms over their long-term futures.

“Some of them have been there for a while.”

This week’s announcement comes after it was revealed in September that Sports Direct and USC will relocate to the former Tesco store on Murraygate in late 2020.

At the time a spokesman for Sports Direct wouldn’t be drawn on whether the development would have an impact on the Overgate store.

It’s not the first USC store to close in Tayside recently, with the Perth shop shutting its doors in February 2017.

USC and Sports Direct have been contacted for comment.