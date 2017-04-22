A fashion show saw seven boutique shops entertain 180 guests with their wares.

“Kick Up Your Heels: Fun, Fashion & Fizz” took place at the Woodlands Hotel.

Six other Broughty Ferry shops also joined the event.

Organiser Vivian Scott said: “This is our second year doing a gala event.

“Last year, we raised £2,000 which went towards the Broughty Ferry YMCA, who were celebrating their 150th anniversary.

“This year all proceeds will be going towards the Tayside Cystic Fibrosis Trust and we hope to do even better than last year.”

The models are pictured before taking to the catwalk.