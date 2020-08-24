Fashion designer Christopher Kane’s message of joy is unveiled on V&A Dundee

A large-scale installation by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane has been installed on the exterior of V&A Dundee.

Be open to the Joy you deserve is part of a new free exhibition Now Accepting Contactless: Design in a Global Pandemic opening on Thursday, the day the museum reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.

Kane’s artwork was created for Dazed’s #AloneTogether campaign in April 2020 to support Barts Charity’s emergency Covid-19 appeal.

More than 30 artists and designers were invited to create artworks that inspire and imagine the possibility of new worlds, explore humanity in the present climate, and demonstrate the power of art as a medium for political message.

Now Accepting Contactless brings together objects revealing the many ways designers have used their skills in the crisis, from medical illustrations that helped visualise the virus to DIY hacks that encourage essential physical distancing to keep people safe.

Christopher and Tammy Kane said: “As designers we know that the things we surround ourselves with have a significant impact on our lives. As people we believe that positivity becomes a state of mind with daily reinforcements.

“In these unprecedented times, Be open to the Joy you deserve takes on an even deeper meaning as a talisman of hope and good karma, as we navigate 2020 and manifest a future with limitless opportunities for more joy.

“We hope this mantra will be a positive affirmation to the people of Dundee, and serve as a reminder to be open to the feeling of joy even in these challenging times.”

Kirsty Hassard, V&A Dundee curator, said: “Christopher Kane’s message of joy at V&A Dundee is for everyone as we adapt to life during a global pandemic.”

The exhibition also includes a bespoke Quarantine Bread Baking Barbie created by Tonya Ruiz as part of her Quarantine Barbie #BarbieGetsReal series on her Instagram account.

Some designs featured in the exhibition are in use throughout the museum, adapting the building to be safe and welcoming for visitors and staff.

Door handles across the museum have been adapted using 3D printed design solutions by Belgian company Materialise, created during the pandemic so doors can be opened with an arm, rather than by hand.

The exhibition shows how this can be a moment for positive change, with design helping us to imagine a different world after the pandemic, a world that is more connected, sustainable, and equitable than before.

Now Accepting Contactless is displayed inside and outside V&A Dundee, centred on the Michelin Design Gallery.

The exhibition has been curated by V&A Dundee with the museum’s Young People’s Collective.

All visitors to V&A Dundee need to book a free, timed entry ticket in advance at www.vam.ac.uk/dundee