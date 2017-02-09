Troubled fashion chain USC has confirmed it is axing its Perth city centre store.

The retail giant, which was recently bought out of administration, will shut the High Street outlet next month with the loss of about a dozen staff. The two-floor unit is on the market with an annual rental of £100,000.

The announcement comes after another chain, Ness Clothing, revealed it will be closing its store on the High Street.

The company, which has gone into administration, had previously announced it had been forced to close seven other branches, including Dundee.

USC, which was owned by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct since 2011, was bought by Sports Direct subsidiary Republic in January.

A Sports Direct spokesman confirmed at the time there would be redundancies, but most of the 700 staff at its 28 USC stores would keep their jobs.

USC’s directors filed a notice of intention to appoint receivers following a demand from fashion brand Diesel over unpaid debts.

At a management meeting in December, USC bosses admitted the company was unable to repay what it owed to creditors.

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett said: “I feel very sorry for the staff.

“The local staff are paying a heavy price for what appears to be poor management of the company nationally leading to the breakdown in relationships with big brands such as Adidas and Diesel.”

No one from Sports Direct was available to comment on the closure.

A notice in the front window advises customers the branch will shut some time in March.