‘Fascist group targeting Dundee University international students’

A neo-Nazi group has been condemned amid claims it targeted international students at Dundee University.

Anti-fascist group Stand Up to Racism Tayside claimed the neo-Nazi Scottish Nationalist Society had deliberately targeted the university’s school of business because of its high proportion of overseas students.

The fascist group posted stickers advertising its website on lamp-posts outside the building.

Earlier this year group members, whose website claims it is against “race mixing”, posted pictures of themselves posing with flags outside city landmarks.

This prompted a counter-demonstration in Dundee city centre but there are now fears the group is deliberately trying to intimidate students from overseas.

Jim Barlow, from Stand Up to Racism Tayside, said: “The Scottish Nationalist Society put stickers all around one building in the university.

“It was the building of the School of Business which is responsible for the largest group of international students at the university.

“The university itself has taken it seriously and removed all the stickers and has notified its security to be alert if there is a re-occurrence.”

The University and College Union organised a demonstration yesterday to show its opposition to far-right groups.

A university spokesman said: “Groups who seek to intimidate students and staff on the basis of their race, nationality, gender or sexuality will not be tolerated.”

The police have urged anyone with information regarding people posting extremist material to contact them.