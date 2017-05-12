A Dundee farmer has warned of the dangers of fireraising after he fought three blazes on his land in five days.

Alistair Hodnett, 44, has farmed at Balmydown Farm, next to Baldovan Woods, since 1990.

He said as well as the three fires on his land, another two were started at the neighbouring Strathmartine Hospital site, which is derelict, all within a seven-day period.

Alistair, who lives with his wife Mandy and two children, said: “The fires were definitely deliberate.

“There were two in the grounds of Strathmartine Hospital.

“At the moment it feels a wee bit like I’ve had the fire service on speed dial.

“At Baldovan Woods, on part of our land, there were three fires in five days.

“I managed to control the first one with a fire extinguisher. It was definitely deliberate as there was a ring of stones moved about. That was last Thursday.

“Then on Saturday there was another one, about 20 yards away. I know it was deliberate as well, because there was lots of timber and a Coke bottle and stuff thrown into my field.

“Whoever it was seemed hell-bent on causing damage.

“Then on Monday there was a third fire.

“Again, I managed to get the fire under control. It was quite serious as well.”

Alistair told the Tele he thought the rural location was attracting fireraisers.

He added: “I think it must be youngsters and I don’t think it’s been a malicious attack of any sort.

“But it’s still very dangerous as these could spread quite quickly.

“With the one on Monday, the wind was blowing so I was putting out a flame at one part and then another was springing up just a few yards away.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that appliances attended fires on May 5 and May 6, both at around 12.15pm.

He added: “There were no casualties and crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”

Dundee’s Local Senior Officer, Colin Grieve, said: “Deliberate fires present a danger to life, property and the environment as well as having the potential to divert crews from genuine emergencies.

“Fire-setting is an offence and will never be tolerated. If anyone witnesses this they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”