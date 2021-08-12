Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Farmers and convicts to help battle snow and ice this winter in Perthshire

By Steven Rae
August 12, 2021, 12:39 pm
Perth Kinross snow winter
A plough clearing snow between Perth and Dundee.

Farmers in Perthshire have agreed to help clear snow and ice this winter in a bid to help keep the region’s roads safe.

Perth and Kinross councillors are set to agree to a raft of changes which may also see those sentenced to community payback drafted in.

It will mean more salt and more gritters while the council will also be able to call on a network of 70 farmers with ploughs.

It follows one of the busiest winters for council gritters in the past decade last year.

Elected members will vote on the changes in the environment committee meeting on August 18.

Greenspace and housing staff, as well as people on court-enforced Community Payback Orders with the council, may be called upon to help with snowy conditions.

Winter season 2020/21 was an “unusual” season in Perth and Kinross, a council spokesman said, with very few weather-related issues during the mild and wet conditions prior to Christmas.

Frequent snow and freezing temperatures

However, during the seven-week period from Boxing Day to late February, constant retreatment was required due to frequent snowfall and freezing temperatures.

More gritting was carried out last winter than any of the previous seven years and almost all of the activity was compressed into the seven weeks after New Year.

There was 37 days of snowploughing required — the second-highest recorded data in the past seven winters.

A total of 24,158 tonnes of salt was spread, an increase of 6,000 tonnes compared to the previous winter.

Perth Kinross snow winter
Dean Drew clears the access road to his cul-de-sac using his homemade snow plough in Perth last year.

This winter’s maintenance period will run from October 18 2021 to April 3 2022, with a phased approach to provide full cover.

A council spokesman said: “Engagement with, and feedback from, our communities has highlighted a desire to also be able to help themselves.

“We hope that we can continue to build on this support with community councils and other interested community groups to work with us in helping to treat sections of the footways that we cannot always get to.”

‘Conditions can change very quickly’

The council is offering additional push-along gritters for community use this winter, and additional bulk bags of salt will be available for grit bins for public use.

However, the spokesman said grit bins are provided for keeping public roads open and asked people not to use salt on private property.

The council is also keen to speak to other farmers who are interested in helping the council with roads this winter.

Councillor Angus Forbes, convener of the environment committee, said: “Winter is an unpredictable season where conditions can change very quickly, each year we continue to develop innovative approached to maintain our road networks and make every effort to make all possible preparations.

Perth Kinross snow winter
Snow on the Highland Main Line in Perthshire last winter.

“With thanks to our very dedicated staff members as well as volunteers from our communities, we are able to maintain a strong track record for our winter maintenance service across Perth and Kinross.

“They go above and beyond each year to keep our roads and footpaths as safe as possible for everyone.  We are always grateful for volunteers such as our local farmers who undertake snow clearing on public roads.

“If there are any members of our communities who would like to assist with the gritting of local footpaths, we would encourage them to please get in touch.”

Further information is available from Perth and Kinross Council’s customer service centre on 01738 475 000, or make a general inquiry online via the online service portal MyPKC.

