Monday, April 1st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Farm Worker airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being injured by cow in Perthshire

by Steven Rae
April 1, 2019, 8:47 am
The injured farm worker was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital.
The injured farm worker was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital.
Send us a story

An agricultural worker had to be transported by air ambulance to hospital after being injured by a cow.

The incident, which took place on a farm in Murthly, in Perth and Kinross, resulted in a man suffering serious injuries.

A spokesmnan for Police Scotland said: “There was an accident on the farm where a farm worker was injured by a cow and needed to be transported by air ambulance

“He has serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

The village of Murthly is around 10 miles north of Perth.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment about the incident.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel