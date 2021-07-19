Farm vehicles ‘engulfed by fire’ during hot Perthshire weekend

A Perthshire farmer’s tractor and hay baler caught fire as temperatures soared over the weekend.

It was business as usual on the farm near Aberfeldy until the blaze took hold of the farming vehicles late on Saturday afternoon.

Onlookers watched as flames engulfed the scene, with fire engines en route.

Efforts to save either the tractor or baler by unhooking them from each other failed, according to eyewitness reports.

‘Totally engulfed’

Part of the hay crop also caught fire, as the farm workers tried to put out the flames.

Passerby Chris McCullough was heading towards his holiday location in Loch Tay as he stumbled upon the dramatic scene.

“We were heading through from Aberfeldy up to Loch Tay,” he said.

“Then we saw smoke in the sky near the field.

“We rounded the corner and saw these black flames just pumping up from the tractor.

“There were people around in the field, but they were far back and didn’t appear to be in any danger.

“Within seconds, the tractor and hay baler were totally engulfed.

“There was nothing anyone could do.”

‘Black flames pumping from the tractor’

Dramatic pictures taken of the fire show tall, billowing black clouds of smoke from the vehicles set alight.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire near Aberfeldy at 5:19pm on Saturday 17 July.

“One tractor was engulfed by fire and a hay baler was partially affected by fire.

“Two appliances were sent out, one from Pitlochry and one from Killin.

“No persons were injured.

“The appliances left the scene at around 7pm.”

This latest fire comes just over a month after the nearby Crannog Centre was also destroyed by fire.