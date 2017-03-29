Jimmy Connelly is spot on when he says no day at the McManus has “ever been the same”.

Over the past 28 years, he has moved walruses and carried Egyptian mummies down Ward Road.

He has also had some celebrity run-ins, with some cheesy and eyebrow-raising tales to tell.

Jimmy, 60, operations officer at McManus Galleries, initially took on a role as a museum attendant to cover sick leave in 1990.

From changing lightbulbs to helping set up exhibits worth thousands of pounds, the former labourer has seen it all.

The Mid Craigie man admits he has become a much more “cultured” gentleman for the experiences having worked on some “fantastic” exhibits, including the arrival of Titian in 2010. He said: “It’s almost a headline in itself ‘Mid Craigie Boy Does Good In A Museum’.

“My role has changed down the years from working at Barrack Street in the Natural History Museum to Broughty Castle and Camperdown House.

“We’ve had many great exhibitions down the years. People don’t probably realise the planning that goes into this — it can take years.”

Titian, who is regarded as one of the must influential artists of all time, was a major operation, with Jimmy adding: “When the Titian collection arrived, we had police in attendance, it took a crane to lift it in — it took hours.”

On top of doing risk assessments and helping move historical artefacts, including lions and bubble cars, Jimmy has also been able to rub shoulders with some celebrities.

He added: “We had a rather memorable moment when Timmy Mallet was airing his Saturday TV show, Wacaday, from the McManus Galleries.

“He was full of energy when he arrived and this was before the museum had been refurbished.

“He’d been based in gallery two and it was near the cafe and bar area at the time.

“He picked up these cheeses, which were part of an exhibit and he began juggling them — suffice to say this didn’t go down to well with the powers that be at the time.

“Brian Cox also filmed Bob Servant down at Broughty Ferry Castle. It featured the comedian and impersonator Jonathan Watson.

“We had Robin Galloway also phoning up with one of his real radio wind-ups, pretending he was delivering Moby Dick’s eyebrows. It still makes me laugh to this day.”

Jimmy’s 28-year relationship will draw to a close on Friday but he is “optimistic” for the future of McManus Galleries, adding: “With arrival of the V&A, I think the McManus can only go from strength to strength.

“The museum here has a great opportunity to welcome in a new wave of visitors.

“I’ve seen a number of changes down the years since the reopening in 2010 — the museum is going from strength to strength.

“It is evolving all the time, we have some terrific temporary exhibitions and it will definitely be a great venue for tourists to visit.

“I’ll take some great memories away with me and I look forward to seeing McManus Galleries as a visitor in the years to come.”