The number of Dundonians claiming unemployment benefit has dropped by 44% in the last five years.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have revealed that there are 2,600 fewer claimants in the city than in 2012.

Official data shows there are currently 3,500 people in the city claiming out-of-work benefits.

Of that number, 1,155 are aged 18-24 — but the figures in that age group have fallen by 57% since 2012.

Katrina Daly, team leader at the DWP, said: “Overall the picture for Scotland and Dundee is fantastic.

“There is lots of job creation going on in Dundee.

“With Tesco creating about 250 jobs at a Dundee call centre, that will provide many people with great opportunities for work.

“Our job centres are also holding information meetings with those who lost jobs at Lloyds.

“We are also in talks with Matalan about vacancies at the store in Gallagher Retail Park, which could provide opportunities.”

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Dundee is a city that is on the up.

“The council and its partners have been working hard for a number of years to increase opportunities for people, not only to get straight into employment but also to create places in volunteering, training and further or higher education that will lead to fulfilling work.

“While the claimant numbers are going in the right direction, that is not a reason for us to be complacent or to take our foot off the gas and we will continue to do all we can to boost the city’s economy and with it meaningful employment and training opportunities.”

Alison Henderson, chairwoman of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said despite being pleased to see progress, challenges still remained.

She added: “We need to continue working hard to make sure people are coming into roles with the right skills.

“Companies need to be properly connected to the workforce and ensure the right training is in place so people have the right skills for the role they take.

“But we are pleased to see the progress in Dundee.”