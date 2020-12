There was an extra special Christmas delivery at Ninewells Hospital today for Jordan Cosgrove and Jonathon Mitchell.

Jordan and Jonathon, who are from Dundee, welcomed Elijah James Mitchell at 12.30am on Christmas Day, which makes him likely to be one of the first babies in Scotland to be born today.

Posting on Facebook, a health board spokeswoman said: “Congratulations on your new arrival from all of us at NHS Tayside.”