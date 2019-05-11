Fans United for Arabs book​ launch at DC Thomson’s Dundee headquarters

More than 100 Dundee United fans turned out at DC Thomson’s Meadowside base last night for the launch of Arabs Away.

The book details the highs and lows of being a United fan over the years and features a collection of tangerine-clad supporters on their travels across Scotland and beyond.

The book was written by DC Thomson journalist Steve Finan and has pictures from the 1970s, 80s, 90s as well as successful periods in the noughties.

The launch event featured, above from left, Jim Spence, Gary Aitchison, Steven Finan, Billy Hoolachan as well as the Evening Telegraph’s own Tom Duthie.

Author Steve said: “I decided to do it to coincide with the club’s 110th anniversary and also the 25th anniversary of winning the first Scottish Cup.

“It took about four or five months from concept to putting it together. There were so many pictures in the DC Thomson archives that there may a second edition.

“The idea came after seeing so many unpublished photographs of supporters, I just decided to tuck the concept away and do something with it one day.”

To purchase the book, visit the DC Thomson shop.