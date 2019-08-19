Fans take stag-do to Sporting Kansas City to meet former Dundee United star Johnny Russell

Former Dundee United footballer Johnny Russell received a blast from the past as a group of fans travelled across the globe to pay him a visit.

The Tangerines fans, reportedly on a stag-do, visited MLS side Sporting Kansas City for their clash against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Russell spent six years at Tannadice, as well as playing 11 times for Scotland, before joining Derby County in 2013.

The Dundee United fan favourite joined the MLS side in 2018, signing a three-year deal.

When you take your stag party to Kansas to see Johnny Russell. Superb stuff lads 👏 🧡🖤 https://t.co/7PzFOW6FIP — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 18, 2019

After the game, Russell made his way across the pitch to greet the group of men, signing autographs and sharing a joke with them.