Fans react to the cancellation of Rod Stewart gig in Aberdeen due to adverse weather

People from across Scotland were left disappointed yesterday when Sir Rod Stewart’s Aberdeen gig was cancelled on the day of the concert.

Hundreds of people commented on the Tele’s article about the cancellation to say they were on their way to Aberdeen when the postponement was announced due to bad weather.

The crooner, known for hits including Maggie May, You Wear it Well, and Sailing, will now play at the venue next month instead.

Some posted images of their tickets, which said on the back “the concert will not be cancelled in the event of inclement weather”.

The promotors said in a statement that the decision “had not been taken lightly” but “it would not be safe” to go ahead with the concert.

However, revellers reacted with anger and disappointment, with some saying they wouldn’t manage to attend on the rearranged date of July 16 when Rod will now appear.

Val Machir said: “Yes got tickets for my birthday and we were already in Aberdeen when the announcement came through!”

Avril Williams wrote: “FFS Rod, pretty sure you’ve got a rain coat lol. See you next time. And you better wear it well.”

Ann Reilly Smith said: “Was already in Aberdeen when it was announced, bought these tickets for my husband’s Xmas and both of us cant go to the new date.”

Irene Reilly commented: “Feel sorry for all the people who had taken time off work, booked hotels and buses etc! Not always easy for people to reschedule unfortunately. A bit short notice if you ask me!”

Angela Boyd wrote: “Said on the tickets they wouldn’t do this! So many of us out of pocket for hotels and days off work! Should’ve made the call before now! P****d off is an understatement!”

Lorraine Cooper said: “I am so upset, it’s in July now and I don’t know if I’ll get off.”

The promoters announced: “Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly.

“However, due to the high winds and bad weather it would not be safe to go ahead with this evening’s concert.

“We are pleased to announce that working with the venue, we are able to reschedule the concert to Tuesday 16th July 2019.”