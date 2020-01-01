City football fans raise more than £3,600 for Ruby at Dundee derby

City football fans raised more than £3,600 for a charity at the Dundee derby.

The event was named as Ruby’s Derby Collection and supporters donated generously on the night of the Dundee United and Dundee clash at Tannadice.

The money is in aid of six-year-old Ruby Stewart, from Inchture, who has stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She has also been working on a book alongside copywriter Kevin Anderson, called The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn, which was published in November this year.

Funds from the book will go to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Kevin helped organise the bucket collection at Tannadice along with former youth coach Gordon Grady who said: “Ruby’s dad Andy was a young goalkeeper at the club and I asked if we could do this.”