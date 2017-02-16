Music fans in Dundee will be able to get their hands on tickets for Olly Murs gig in the city tomorrow.

Murs, 32, will take to the stage for an open-air concert in Slessor Gardens at the Waterfront on Thursday July 20.

Briefs for the hotly-anticipated concert go on sale at 9am and are priced around £43.

Fans of the X Factor star will have to be quick, though. Tickets for Little Mix, who are also performing at the same venue this summer, were snapped up in minutes.

O2 customers have had access to a special pre-sale for the gig since Tuesday.

Olly Murs shot to fame after coming runner up in the 2010 X Factor, behind winner Joe McElderry.

Since then the Troublemaker singer has notched four number one singles and four chart-topping albums.

Tickets for the gig can be bought via Ticketmaster or via the Dundee Box Office.